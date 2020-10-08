1/
William Matthew "Bill" Jeter
William Matthew "Bill" Jeter

William Matthew "Bill" Jeter, 69, passed away on September 23, 2020. Born in Trenton, TN in 1951 to Mary Alice and William C. Jeter.Bill attended Peabody High School, where he graduated in 1969. He was a multi-sport athlete but developed a particular love and talent for basketball. A talent that brought him to attend Memphis State University. He graduated from Memphis State in 1973 and The University of Memphis Cecil C. Humphreys School of Law 1976. He served as the President of The Leo Bearman, Sr. American Inns of Court from 2006 to 2008. Bill practiced law in Memphis for 44 years before retiring in the spring of 2020.

An avid fly fisherman, Bill was blessed to have traveled far and wide to cast a line. He has said that his biggest accomplishment in life was passing his love of travel and fly fishing on to his wife and daughters. His favorite days on the river were when he was able to share a boat with his girls.

Bill was preceded in death by both his parents. He leaves behind his wife, Linda Raby Jeter, and his 2 daughters, Alicia and Andrea.

At this time, there will be no memorial arrangements due to the pandemic. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 8 to Oct. 11, 2020.
