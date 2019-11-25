|
William Max Stafford
Memogus - William Max Stafford, 84, retired Master Sergeant US Air Force, died November 16, 2019, in Memphis. He was preceded in death by sons William Michael and Paul Andrew Stafford. He is survived by daughters Susan Johnson of Portland, OR, and Ruth Stafford of San Diego, CA, and grandchildren Nick Reid, Kristin Klein and Dylan Johnson. Also left to mourn, his sister Peggy Wright, to whom he was devoted, nieces Patty Towery and Jenny McDowell, all of Memphis, as well as grandnieces and nephews. His memorial service will be held at a later date
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019