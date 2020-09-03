Reverend William N. Fry, III
Memphis - Reverend William N. Fry III passed away on September 2,2020 in Water Valley, Mississippi. Reverend Fry "Bill" was born November 9, 1931 in Memphis, Tennessee. He was preceded in death by his wife, Catherine Dwyer Fry, to whom he was married for 56 years and his granddaughter, Sarah Elizabeth Taylor. He is survived by his children, William N. Fry (Lee Anne) IV of New York and Oxford, Mary Angela Taylor of Brookhaven, Mississippi and Christopher Edward Fry of Carmel, Indiana; and his grandchildren Wesley (Elizabeth) Taylor, William Lee Fry and Katherine Louise Fry and great granddaughter Sofia Isabella Taylor.
Reverend Fry served honorably in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He was ordained as a Perpetual Deacon and then as a Priest in the Episcopal Church serving various churches and parishioners for over 50 years. Most recently, Reverend Fry was the Rector of Church of the Good Shepherd, Episcopal in Memphis where he served for over 50 years including the last 15 years as Rector.
For those who knew Bill, he never met a stranger and was a voice of welcome and comfort to all. He dedicated his life to his faith and to others, serving as a Shelby County Court Probation Officer and holding services at the Alan Morgan Nursing Home for many years. Reverend Fry was the one whom various Episcopal Bishops called to hold services in numerous West Tennessee towns and funeral home directors contacted for any last minute services. Although failing in health, Reverend Fry continued to serve others until the end of his life. Bill will be sorely missed by his family, friends and to the many others he served walking in the footsteps of his faith.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks any memorials to be made to The Episcopal Church Foundation at www. episcopalfoundation.org
or The American Diabetes Association
- Memphis at www.diabetes.org
The family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday, September 8, from 1:00 pm until the time of the graveside service at 2:00 pm at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Avenue in Memphis.