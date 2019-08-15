|
William "Bill" N. Phillips
Bartlett - William "Bill" N. Phillips was born in Memphis on May 16, 1941, he passed away on August 13, 2019. Bill was a police officer for the City of Bartlett from 1976-1983, then worked his way to the Assistant to the Mayor of Bartlett from 1983-1993. He retired from the City of Bartlett November 1, 1993. Bill was also a Mason and Shriner and served in the Army. Bill was preceded in death by his parents William N. and Margaret E. Phillips, his wife Susan Gail Phillips, a brother Charles (Sherry) Phillips and a son William Paul Phillips. He is survived by his wife Barbara Phillips, brother Don (Laura) Phillips, daughter-in-law Christy (Paul) Phillips, step sons Kevin Raupp and Paul (Denise) Raupp, grandsons Will and Nate Phillips, Brandon, Justin and Nick Raupp, as well as a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Services will be held at Harmony Church of Bartlett with visitation on Saturday August 17th from 11-1 and the service to follow immediately after that.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 15, 2019