Services
Bartlett Funeral Home
5803 Stage Road
Bartlett, TN 38134
(901) 372-5555
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Harmony Church of Bartlett
Service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Harmony Church of Bartlett
Resources
More Obituaries for William Phillips
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William N. "Bill" Phillips


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William N. "Bill" Phillips Obituary
William "Bill" N. Phillips

Bartlett - William "Bill" N. Phillips was born in Memphis on May 16, 1941, he passed away on August 13, 2019. Bill was a police officer for the City of Bartlett from 1976-1983, then worked his way to the Assistant to the Mayor of Bartlett from 1983-1993. He retired from the City of Bartlett November 1, 1993. Bill was also a Mason and Shriner and served in the Army. Bill was preceded in death by his parents William N. and Margaret E. Phillips, his wife Susan Gail Phillips, a brother Charles (Sherry) Phillips and a son William Paul Phillips. He is survived by his wife Barbara Phillips, brother Don (Laura) Phillips, daughter-in-law Christy (Paul) Phillips, step sons Kevin Raupp and Paul (Denise) Raupp, grandsons Will and Nate Phillips, Brandon, Justin and Nick Raupp, as well as a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Services will be held at Harmony Church of Bartlett with visitation on Saturday August 17th from 11-1 and the service to follow immediately after that.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now