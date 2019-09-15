|
|
William N. Shelby
Collierville - William N. Shelby, 75, of Collierville, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, September 12, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gilbert and Margaret Shelby. Mr. Shelby is survived by his loving wife of 50 Years, Shirley Shelby, children, David Shelby (Melissa), Brian Shelby (Christy), William "Danny" Shelby, grandchildren, Ryan William Shelby, Adam Christopher Shelby, Teryn, Amanda, and Mallorie Vachon, great-grandchildren, Kason and Nora McCollough, a brother, Gilbert Shelby (Joyce), and a nephew, Lee Shelby (Sherrie).
Mr. Shelby served on the Memphis Fire Department for 33 years and also served in the Tennessee Air National Guard for 39 years. Before retirement he went to work part time for Life Blood for 21 years. He was a member of the International Association of Firefighters Local 1784 for 51 years. He was a member at Central Church for over ten years. He loved to fish, hunt, and most of all spend his free time with his family as a loving husband, devoted father and grandfather.
The family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday, September 17 from five o'clock in that afternoon until eight o'clock in the evening at Memorial Park Funeral Home, 5668 Poplar Avenue in Memphis. There will be a Celebration of Life service on Wednesday, September 18 at five o'clock in the afternoon, also at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions can be made in Mr. Shelby's name to the Memphis Fire Fighters Foundation, 5150 Stage Road, Memphis, TN 38134.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 15, 2019