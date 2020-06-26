William Nash BensonMemphis - William Nash Benson, 71, of Memphis, TN, died June 21, 2020. He was born April 17, 1949, in Gainesville, FL.Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Elizabeth Scott Benson and Dudley Woodrow Benson. He is survived by his wife, Melissa Miller-Benson; his children William and Chalmers; brothers Woody Benson (Tena) of Milwaukee, WI, Scott Benson (Lois) of Pensacola, FL, and Ben Benson (Janis) of Sierra Vista, AZ; sisters-in-law Michelle Miller Hulett (Joel) of Pace, FL, Lauren Miller Utterback (Chuck) of Collierville, TN, and Sandy Harding Benson of Memphis, TN; nieces and nephews including Emily Benson, Lizzie Benson, Gabe Benson, Holly Benson, Megan Pratt, Ali Watson, Robin Saidov, Katie Hulett, Jonathan Hulett, Miller Utterback, and 10 great nieces and nephews; and a host of well-loved cousins and friends.Arrangements will be handled by Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery.