William Neilson Taylor, III
William Neilson Taylor III (Neil) passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020. He is predeceased by his parents, WN Taylor Jr., Virginia Weaver Taylor, and his daughter, Ashby Taylor Loftin. He leaves behind his wife, Katherine (Kitty) Perry Taylor, his son, Neilson Taylor (Dawn), and 4 grandchildren: Neil (Heather), Mitchell, Ashby, and Maggie, as well as 3 great-grandsons and his son-in-law, John Loftin. Neil graduated from McCallie Military High school and Georgia Tech with a degree in engineering. He then married his wife of 63 years, Kitty, and moved to Los Angeles where Neil worked for the North American Aircraft Co. in the space program. He served as President of Memphis Machine Works, which is now run by his son. Neil enjoyed his cottage at Horseshoe Lake where he duck-hunted and fished. Neil was Master of Hounds for the Oak Grove Fox Hunting Club from 1976-2003. He and Kitty also traveled extensively throughout Europe. Neil was a communicate of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church and was dedicated to the church's Bible study, also hosting the church's annual fish fry at his home for many years. Neil never met a stranger - his most endearing quality was his love and devotion to family and friends. Services will be held on February 3rd at St Andrews Episcopal Church in Collierville,TN at 11;00 AM with visitation beginning at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, Collierville Humane Society, or Page Robbins Adult Day Center.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020