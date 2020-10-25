William P. "Bill" Melvin
Germantown - William P. "Bill" Melvin, 92, passed away on October 5, 2020. Bill was a self employed manufactures representative and retired Vice President of Procter & Gamble's Home Care Products Division, a World War II Navy veteran, a graduate of the College of William & Mary, and husband of Patricia N. Melvin. He is survived also by one son, Dr. Parker Melvin of Chicago, IL, three daughters, Patricia Lapping of Charlotte, NC, Julie Goodwin of Ashville, NC, Kathy Harrell of Memphis, and a stepson, Phillip Richards of Memphis, nine grandchildren and two great-grandsons. The family will receive guests Wednesday October 28, 2020 from 9:00 AM until 10:00 AM at Memorial Park Funeral Home, 5668 Poplar Avenue Memphis, Tennessee 38119. The family will have a private interment service at West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the US Department of Veterans Affairs at the following link. https://www.volunteer.va.gov/apps/VolunteerNow/default.asp