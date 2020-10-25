1/
William P. "Bill" Melvin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William P. "Bill" Melvin

Germantown - William P. "Bill" Melvin, 92, passed away on October 5, 2020. Bill was a self employed manufactures representative and retired Vice President of Procter & Gamble's Home Care Products Division, a World War II Navy veteran, a graduate of the College of William & Mary, and husband of Patricia N. Melvin. He is survived also by one son, Dr. Parker Melvin of Chicago, IL, three daughters, Patricia Lapping of Charlotte, NC, Julie Goodwin of Ashville, NC, Kathy Harrell of Memphis, and a stepson, Phillip Richards of Memphis, nine grandchildren and two great-grandsons. The family will receive guests Wednesday October 28, 2020 from 9:00 AM until 10:00 AM at Memorial Park Funeral Home, 5668 Poplar Avenue Memphis, Tennessee 38119. The family will have a private interment service at West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the US Department of Veterans Affairs at the following link. https://www.volunteer.va.gov/apps/VolunteerNow/default.asp








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
(901) 767-8930
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 25, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved