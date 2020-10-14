1/
William R. Warnock
Memphis - William R. Warnock, born March 14, 1928 in Memphis, Tennessee, passed away on October 13, 2020 at the age of 92 in Memphis, Tennessee. Mr. Warnock was proceeded in death by his father and mother, Ernest Richard and Frances Aretta Carrier Warnock. Mr. Warnock is survived by his wife of 50 years, Margaret Kofoed Warnock and their three children, Mary Frances Williamson (Jeff), Elizabeth Warnock-Clements (Bill) and William R. Warnock, Jr (Ashley) and 6 grandchildren. The family request your presence at Calvary Cemetery on Saturday October 17, 2020 at 10:30am for visitation. A graveside committal service will follow at 11am. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a memorial to a charity of the donor's choosing.






Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
