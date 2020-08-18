1/1
William Robert "Bill" Joshlin
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William "Bill" Robert Joshlin

Germantown - William "Bill" Robert Joshlin Jr, 90, passed away on August 14, 2020 after a long illness. He was a longtime member of Germantown United Methodist Church.

Mr. Joshlin was preceded in death by his loving wife Charlotte Lee Joshlin, his son Walter David "Josh" Joshlin, and his daughter Juanita Carol Larson. He is survived by his brother Charles Joshlin and three grandchildren, David Brannon Joshlin, Jason William Pegg, and Jeffery Lee Gillia, and several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Mr. Joshlin was born on Sept. 15, 1929. He graduated from Millington Central High School Class of '48. He served his country in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War Era. He attended the University of Tennessee at Martin. He worked for and retired from AT&T (Bell South). He was an active member of The American Legion, Post 250, Germantown, TN. He was well known and liked by all while working at Germantown Hardware until health issues forced him to retire permanently.

The visitation will be held 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday, August 20th at Memorial Park Funeral Home, 5668 Poplar Ave., Memphis, TN. Memorial services at 10 a.m., Friday, August 21st same location. Graveside will follow at Embury Methodist Church Cemetery in Millington, TN. at 12 noon. Memorial donations can be made to the Humane Society of Memphis or Germantown United Methodist Church in lieu of flowers.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Aug. 18 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
Send Flowers
AUG
21
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
Send Flowers
AUG
21
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Embury Methodist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
(901) 767-8930
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 18, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved