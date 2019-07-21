Services
William Rowell "Bill" Gragg Obituary
William Rowell "Bill" Gragg

Millington - William Rowell "Bill" Gragg, 60, a farmer of Millington, TN passed away July 17, 2019. He was a graduate of Briarcrest High School, earned his Bachelor's degree in Agriculture at the University of Tennessee at Martin and enjoyed hunting and the outdoors. He was preceded in death by a sister, Linda Lee Gragg and brother, James Kenneth Gragg. He is survived by his son, William B. Gragg; parents, Dr. James E. Gragg and Linda M. Gragg; sister, Laura K. Gragg. The family will receive friends from 3pm - 5pm Sunday, July 21 at Munford Funeral Home Millington Chapel. The family asks any memorials be made to . Munford Funeral Home Millington Chapel 901.873.0123 Munfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 21, 2019
