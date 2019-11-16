|
William S. Bass
William S. Bass, 70, passed away on November 15, 2019, in Baptist East Hospital in Memphis. Mr. Bass was a Retired Professor for Northern State University, in Aberdeen, South Dakota. He was born February 17, 1949, to Branson and Elizabeth "Betty" Bass in Munford, TN. He was a member of MENSA. Mr. Bass was survived by a Sister Mary Faull Bass and Two Brothers Nathan Paul Bass and Conner Bass. The family will receive friends from 5 - 8 P.M. Tuesday November 19, 2019, and Services will be Wednesday November 20, 2019 at 2 P.M. all at The Munford Funeral Home Munford Chapel. Munford Funeral Home Munford Chapel (901)837-0123,
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019