William "Bill" Sachs
1937 - 2020
William "Bill" Sachs passed away peacefully July 8, 2020. He was born September 1, 1937. Originally from Arkansas, he moved to Memphis after graduating from LSU with honors with a degree in accounting and became a CPA. He worked for Humco and then Witco from which he retired as vice president of finance. He was loved by many for his kindness. He was proceeded in death by his parents, Lucille and Irvin Sachs, his brother James Sachs, sister, Betty Prousntizer and her husband Philip. He leaves his niece Harriet Strasberg (Lou) and his nephew Chuck Prousnitzer (Charlene) and their children and grandchildren. Thank you to his caregivers, Nina and Patsy. Private grave side services will be in Little Rock. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to be made to Temple Israel, Church Health Center, Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or a charity of the donor's choice. Please share your memories of Bill at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/chenal




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jul. 10 to Jul. 11, 2020.
Roller-Chenal Funeral Home
