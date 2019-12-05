|
|
William Scott (Bill) Parks, Sr.
Bill Parks, 86, passed from this life on November 19, 2019 after a short illness in Vicksburg, Mississippi. Bill was born on March 13, 1933 in Clarksdale, Mississippi.
After coming of age in the Mississippi Delta, he became a geologist, graduating with a Bachelor's degree from Millsaps College (1954), and a Master's degree from Mississippi State University (1957). He worked with the Mississippi Geological Survey from 1957 to 1965 as a field and economic geologist, and published reports on the geology of Prentiss, Calhoun, Attala, and Hinds Counties in Mississippi. Later in 1965, he continued his career at the U.S. Geological Survey in Memphis, Tennessee, where he worked as a geologist and hydrogeologist, publishing many reports on the geology of western Tennessee and the Memphis Aquifer. He retired from the U.S. Geological Survey in 1998. Bill was also active in the Confederate Stamp Alliance, writing extensively for their journal from 1975 to 2005. In 2002 he received that organization's highest honor for writing his monograph on the Civil War postal history of Natchez, Mississippi. He was very interested in his family genealogy, and traced his lineage back to England in the 1700's.
He is predeceased by his son, Thomas Luckett Parks, and parents Samuel David Graham Parks and Lorice Henderson. He is survived by his daughter, Linda Denise Swink, and son, William Scott Parks, Jr., two grandchildren and one great-grandchild, all of Memphis, Tennessee.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019