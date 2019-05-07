|
Reverend William Smith
Memphis - Reverend William Smith, 88, of Memphis, died Saturday, April 27; Visitation Wednesday, May 8, from 6 to 8 p.m. in Collins Chapel C.M.E. Church 678 Washington Ave., Memphis; Services Thursday, May 9, 11:00 a.m. in Collins Chapel C.M.E. Church with visitation one hour prior to service; Burial in Elmwood Cemetery; He is survived by his wife, Lillian Smith of Memphis; two daughters, Ljilluana Smith-Saffold and Luahn Gigi Smith of Memphis and 4 grandchildren.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 7, 2019