Services
Anthony Funeral Home
135 South 16th Street
West Memphis, AR 72301
(870) 735-8680
Visitation
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Collins Chapel C.M.E. Church
678 Washington Ave.
Memphis, TN
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Collins Chapel C.M.E. Church
678 Washington Ave.
Memphis, TN
View Map
Service
Thursday, May 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Collins Chapel C.M.E. Church
678 Washington Ave.
Memphis, TN
View Map
Memphis - Reverend William Smith, 88, of Memphis, died Saturday, April 27; Visitation Wednesday, May 8, from 6 to 8 p.m. in Collins Chapel C.M.E. Church 678 Washington Ave., Memphis; Services Thursday, May 9, 11:00 a.m. in Collins Chapel C.M.E. Church with visitation one hour prior to service; Burial in Elmwood Cemetery; He is survived by his wife, Lillian Smith of Memphis; two daughters, Ljilluana Smith-Saffold and Luahn Gigi Smith of Memphis and 4 grandchildren.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 7, 2019
