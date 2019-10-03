Services
Munford Funeral Home: Millington Chapel
7450 Raleigh Millington Rd.
Millington, TN 38053
(901) 873-0123
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Service
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
William Steven Byrd


1959 - 2019
William Steven Byrd Obituary
William Steven Byrd

Millington - William Steven Byrd, 60, of Millington passed away September 23, 2019. He raced sprint cars in his younger days and spent many days hunting deer and squirrels. He enjoyed throwing horseshoes with his friends, grilling for everyone, and having everyone over for cornhole. Steve, as his family and friends called him, was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. He dearly loved his daughters, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews and they adored him. His grandchildren were his whole world. Steve is survived by his wife, Julie (Davis) Byrd of Millington, TN; daughters, Jennifer (Ted) Goodrich of Olive Branch, MS and Erica (Mike) Higginbotham of Collierville, TN; sisters, Paula (Ed) Korber of Coldwater, MS, Sandy (Joe) Harding and Kathy (Greg) King both of Millington, TN; grandchildren, Kamrin Mabry, Brayden Dykes, Riley and Zachary Higginbotham; and several nieces and nephews. Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Madeline Byrd. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Munford Funeral Home Millington Chapel to help the family with the funeral expenses. The family will receive friends Sunday (Oct 6) from 11am until the service at 2:00pm at the Millington Chapel. Interment to follow in Quito Memorial Cemetery.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Oct. 3, 2019
