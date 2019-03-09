Resources
William Taylor (Bill) Graham

Memphis, TN

GrahamWilliam Taylor Graham (Bill), age 97, passed away March 7, 2019 in the morning. He was the son of Thomas Holeman Graham and Martha M. Graham, and his brother was Thomas Holeman Graham, Jr. who all predeceased him in death.

Bill attended Treadwell School through 9th grade and graduated from Memphis Tech High in 1940.

After 20 years of age, Bill entered WWII in the Army and served as a Sergeant in the 88th infantry in North Africa and Italy earning a Bronze Star.

He worked at the Virginia Bridge Company and then Woodson and Bozeman, retiring as a Vice-President.

He married the love of his life, Beth Perkins, who preceded him in death, they had 53 wonderful years together.

He was a longtime member of Second Presbyterian Church, serving as a deacon and young adult class officer.

He leaves two daughters, Jenny (Glenn) Till and Marcy (Jeffrey) Foster and one granddaughter, Danielle Foster.

There will be a Graveside service at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 3:00 p.m.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 9, 2019
