|
|
William Tell "Bill" Newport
Cordova, TN
Through the righteousness of Christ, William Tell Newport Jr., age 96, was received into heaven on March 19, 2019. He was born on November 13, 1922 in Scott County, TN and graduated from Tennessee Tech University in Cookeville. A veteran of the U.S. Army during World War II, Bill was a former accountant and owner of G and N Road Construction Company in McMinnville, TN. He was a member of Independent Presbyterian Church in Memphis and was a gifted Bible teacher who taught in a variety of church and community settings for over sixty years. Bill was a true Christian gentleman with a kind and loving heart for everyone he knew. Many considered him a spiritual mentor and prayer warrior. Mr. Newport was preceded in death by his parents, four siblings, son-in-law Larry Shipman and loving wife, Martha Zellner Newport. Survivors include his daughter, Amy Shipman and four stepsons: Joe Zellner, Jr. (Carol), Ron Zellner (Julie), Greg Zellner (Betty), Larry Zellner (Kathy); grandchildren Ethan Argo (Eva), Seth Argo (Lindsay), Sheryl Stockton (Winsor), Cory Shipman (Angie). Many step grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other family members also survive. The family will receive friends from 10am until 11:30am with service to follow at 11:30am on Monday, March 25th at Independent Presbyterian Church 4738 Walnut Grove Road, Memphis, TN 38117. The family requests that memorials be sent to Independent Presbyterian Church, The Gideons International or Baptist Reynolds Hospice House in Collierville, TN.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 23, 2019