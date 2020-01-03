|
|
William Thomas (W.T.) Emerson
William Thomas (W.T.) Emerson, 71 died Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Veterans Memorial Hospital, of lung cancer caused by Agent Orange. He was diagnosed with Stage IV lung cancer October 3, 2019 and died shortly thereafter. He was the only son of deceased Thomas and Elisabeth Emerson. He leaves a beloved wife of 43 years, Dixie Dutton Emerson and a daughter Mary Catherine; his sister Genie (Frank) Eldred; niece Dawn and nephew Tommy; and lastly by his beloved and constant companion, his wonderful standard poodle, Luc. In 1966 he enlisted in the United States Air Force and served in Thailand as a munitions loader, achieving the rank of Sergeant. After leaving the military, he was employed by AT&T and remained there twenty years. He was manager of the Federal Express Memphis Call Center for ten years, then started his own business, Emerson Communications working until December 2018. Attending First Presbyterian Church, he became a deacon, serving on several committees. W. T. will be remembered by family, friends, associates and clients as a funny, happy man whose integrity and reliability was above reproach. Please join us Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Harmony Church of Bartlett visitation 5:00 - 5:30 p.m.; service at 6:00 p.m and celebration of the life of this very memorable man to follow to the service.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020