William Thomas Malone Sr.
1929 - 2020
William Thomas Malone, Sr.

Pittsford, New York - William T. "Bill" Malone, Sr., born April 11, 1929, passed away Friday November 20, 2020 in Pittsford, New York. He was preceded in death by his life-long sweetheart, Marion Gonyaw Malone; daughter, Melinda Jane Malone; and parents, James H. Malone and Linnie Dent Malone.

He is survived by his sons, William T. Malone, Jr. and Jay N. Malone and grandsons, William T. Malone, III (Brittany), and Matthew N. Malone.

Bill's life's work in the newspaper business led him from Memphis to stops in West Lafayette, Indiana; Rockford, Illinois; Rochester, New York; Washington, D.C.; Springfield, Missouri; Little Rock, Arkansas; and Monroe, Louisiana; but Memphis was always his "home". A true southern gentleman with a generous spirit, he picked up a great number of friends wherever he went. In retirement, Bill returned to Pittsford to be nearer family and excel in his next role of grandfather to the lights of his life, grandsons Billy and Matt.

Bill was a member of Asbury First United Methodist Church in Rochester. An avid golfer, Bill was a member of Locust Hill Country Club in Pittsford for many years. Of note, he played golf his whole life, never had a hole in one, then in his sixties, he had four all in one year and never had another one.

In lieu of flowers, please perform an act of kindness in Bill's memory: extend a hand to someone in need, encourage someone who is struggling, and acknowledge with gratitude the caregivers of the sick, the elderly, or those with special needs. That would be in keeping with his generous spirit and a life lived well.

Friends are invited to attend a graveside service 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Memphis Memory Gardens, 6444 Raleigh LaGrange Road, Memphis, Tennessee 38134.






Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 22 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Memphis Memory Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Memphis Funeral Home
5599 Poplar Ave
Memphis, TN 38119
9017250100
