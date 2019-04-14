|
William Thomas Nahlen
Memphis, TN
William Thomas Nahlen, 70, died on October 1, 2018. His remains were not claimed. Mr. Nahlen served in the U.S. Army. He will be laid to rest on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at 10:15 a.m., in the West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery, with military honors. The public is invited to join as we claim this veteran as our own and render honor to one whom honor is due. All services provided by Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 14, 2019