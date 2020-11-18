William Thompson (Tom) Prewitt
(Jan. 30, 1957 - Nov. 11, 2020)
William Thompson Prewitt (Tom) died at his home in Alexandria, VA on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at the age of 63. Tom was born and raised in Memphis, TN, graduating in 1975 from White Station High School. He attended Harvard University (class of 1979) where he majored in English and Comparative Religions, and graduated with honors.
After teaching at St. Mary's Episcopal School in Memphis, and at Westminster School in Simsbury, CT, Tom embarked on a long, varied and successful theater career. He worked Off-Broadway at The Public Theater, Jean Cocteau Rep, and Blue Heron Theatre; and directed at regional theaters around the country including Hartford Stage Company, Round House Theatre, Theatre of the First Amendment, Portland Stage Company, Shakespeare Santa Cruz, and New Mexico Rep. He directed eleven shows as Associate Artistic Director at the Woolly Mammoth Theatre in Washington D.C.; staged fourteen world premieres by both established and new playwrights; and received numerous accolades, including Helen Hayes nominations (Outstanding Resident Production and Outstanding New Play) for Ian Cohen's Lenny and Lou, and the Charles MacArthur Award for Outstanding New Play for Karen Zacarias' Sins of Sor Juana.
Since February 2013, Tom worked as Executive and Artistic Director at Avant Bard Theatre in Alexandria, VA, where his bold creative vision brought to life both classical texts (his 2013 production of King John took place in a Cold War-era nuclear fallout bunker) and new projects (such as Visible Language, a musical sung in English and American Sign Language).
Tom also taught acting, directing, playwriting, and theater history at NYU, Manhattanville College, University of Maryland, and George Mason University, as well as middle and high schools throughout the greater DC area. A fervent advocate of connecting younger generations to the performing arts, he previously served as managing director for City at Peace, a DC non-profit empowering kids to engage in theater to improve their communities.
Growing up, Tom was a fierce competitor on the basketball court, dabbled in playing the banjo (enjoying a particularly memorable gig at Shakey's Pizza Parlor in Memphis during his high school days), and loved being with family and friends. While at Harvard, Tom met Eun-Joo Chang, married, and together raised their son, Alexander (Alex), in New York City and Falls Church City, VA. A loving father, Tom volunteered as a coach for many youth sports teams and shared his passions for cooking, stargazing, gardening, reading, and writing.
Tom's mother, Jeanne Satterfield Prewitt, passed away in 2011. He is survived by his father, James A. Prewitt III (Jimmy), of Memphis, TN. In addition to Alex and Eun-Joo, he leaves behind his siblings, James A. Prewitt IV (& Jenny), of Memphis, TN; Jeanne Merrin Cantin (& Mark), of Memphis/Tupelo; and Benjamin Satterfield Prewitt (& Susie) of Columbus, OH; first cousin Lewis Bell (& Ruth), of Jackson, MS, and many nieces, nephews and cousins around the country. He will be dearly missed by the countless family, friends and colleagues whose lives he touched.
In lieu of flowers, please consider supporting the arts by donating to Avant Bard Theatre (www.wscavantbard.org/donate
) or to your favorite local arts organization.