William W. "Bill" Deweese
Memphis - William W. "Bill" Deweese, died on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital of Memphis surrounded by his family.
Bill was born September 27, 1949, in Murray Kentucky. He graduated from M.U.S. in 1967 and graduated from the University of Memphis with a Bachelor's degree in computer science. He was a member of Emmanuel United Methodist Church. Bill was an avid Tiger fan, loved the theater and movies.
Bill was preceded in death by his mother Mary Jo Deweese, brother John A. Deweese and grandparents Floyd & Mary Tegethoff.
Mr. Deweese is survived by his wife of 27 years Vicki W. Deweese; children William Jason Deweese and Melanie Deweese (James) Morgan; father Dr. Melvin W. Deweese; and grandchildren William Hayes Morgan and Ansley Braxton Morgan.
Family and friends will gather on Tuesday, October 20 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and funeral services will be Wednesday, October 21 beginning at 10:00 a.m. all at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, TN 38119.
Any financial offerings in Bill's honor may be sent to the charity of your choice
