1/1
William W. "Bill" Deweese
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William W. "Bill" Deweese

Memphis - William W. "Bill" Deweese, died on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital of Memphis surrounded by his family.

Bill was born September 27, 1949, in Murray Kentucky. He graduated from M.U.S. in 1967 and graduated from the University of Memphis with a Bachelor's degree in computer science. He was a member of Emmanuel United Methodist Church. Bill was an avid Tiger fan, loved the theater and movies.

Bill was preceded in death by his mother Mary Jo Deweese, brother John A. Deweese and grandparents Floyd & Mary Tegethoff.

Mr. Deweese is survived by his wife of 27 years Vicki W. Deweese; children William Jason Deweese and Melanie Deweese (James) Morgan; father Dr. Melvin W. Deweese; and grandchildren William Hayes Morgan and Ansley Braxton Morgan.

Family and friends will gather on Tuesday, October 20 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and funeral services will be Wednesday, October 21 beginning at 10:00 a.m. all at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, TN 38119.

Any financial offerings in Bill's honor may be sent to the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be exrpressed through www.memphisfuneralpoplar.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Memphis Funeral Home
5599 Poplar Ave
Memphis, TN 38119
9017250100
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Memphis Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved