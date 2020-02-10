|
|
William "Bill" Warren Rucinski
Germantown - William "Bill" Warren Rucinski, 71, passed away February 7, 2020, he was born December 15, 1948 in Bayonne, New Jersey to Victor and Stella Rucinski. He graduated from St. Peter's College in Jersey City, New Jersey. Mr. Rucinski retired from International Paper with 39 years of service. He was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather.
He was preceded in death by his parents, he is survived by his wife of 49 years Bernadette Rucinski; daughter, Jennifer Watson; son, Jeffrey (Kimberly) Rucinski; grandsons, Ryan and Jack Rucinski; sister, Victoria (Ronald) Kretkowski and a brother, Leonard (Rosemarie) Rucinski and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Chapel, 8151 Poplar Avenue in Germantown at 1:00pm.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Mr. Rucinski may be offered to .
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020