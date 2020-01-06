|
|
William Wayne Walker
Memphis - Born: May 4, 1945
Died: December 28, 2019
Beloved husband and father, Bill passed from this life on December 28, 2019 after suffering a long illness. He was a long time communicant of St. Paul Catholic Church. Bill was a friend to all he met and spent much of his time in loving service to his family and church community. Bill was a proud veteran having served in the US Army. Bill is preceded in death by his parents Victor and Pallie Walker. He is survived by his wife of nearly 50 years, Mary Kay Walker, daughter Melanie (Tim) James of Southaven, MS, son Paul (Heather) Walker of Memphis, TN, daughter Kristen Walker of Arlington, TN, daughter Bridget (John) Pecoraro of Olive Branch, MS and daughter Meghan (Josh) Dexter of Hernando, MS. Bill is also survived by his 10 grandchildren and one great-grandson.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Paul Catholic Church/School or to the Baptist Reynolds Hospice House in Collierville, TN.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020