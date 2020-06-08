William Windsor Wade



William Windsor Wade added spice to life on April 21, 1941 in Memphis, TN. He left the seasoning to us on May 18, 2020 in Franklin, TN.



A Lieutenant in the Navy on the carrier U.S.S. Franklin D. Roosevelt, Bill was honorably discharged with the National Defense Service Medal and Vietnam Service Medal.



Proud of his Jesuit-based education at Christian Brothers College High School in Memphis and Spring Hill College in Mobile, AL, Bill went on to earn a Ph.D. in Economics at the U of MN.



Bill Wade crafted a career as a Natural Resource Economic Consultant. He established the San Francisco consulting firm Spectrum Economics then ventured on his own with Energy and Water Economics in Middle TN. He earned recognition in the field of Regulatory Takings as he strived to "correct the courts." Bill's last case will come before the Court of Federal Claims this fall based on his testimony. Bill's "adventures in Economics" took him to Alaska, New Orleans, Los Angeles, Florida, Washington, D.C... His articles are published in economic and law journals.



Sprinter, skier, Bill rode horses until three months before his death. He savored craft Manhattans, an oaky Sonoma Chardonnay and was Fox Trot Champion of 1926 at the Art Deco Society of SF.



Bill is survived by his adored wife Candace, sons Will and Yancey (Katerina), grandchildren Nina, Ben, Sam and Maria (all of whom he spoke with pride) and a plethora of Memphis Wade, Black and Bobbitt nieces and cousins. His sister Janie Wade Bobbitt (Bobbitt), brother John Joseph Wade (Louise) and daughter-in-law Jhoanna precede him in death.



Bill Wade was: a vocal born-again Democrat, a critic of mendacity . . . and a snappy dresser. Clients and associates said working with Bill was dynamic and fun. Those who love him agree: "Bill leaves this world a little less interesting."



Bill bequeaths his pet parting phrase: "Look to see me no more." E Scrooge



Funeral Liturgy on Wednesday, June 10th at 1:00 pm - St. Peter Catholic Church Memphis, TN. In lieu of flowers, please donate to StudioTenn.









