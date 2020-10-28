1/1
William "Woody" Woodruff
William "Woody" Woodruff

William "Woody" Woodruff, a man of meager beginnings became a man of Great stature faith and Humanity died October 21, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital at the age of 91.

N.J Ford and Sons has charge of the services they are as follows the wake will be held October 29, 2020 at N.J. Ford and Sons Funeral Home 12 S. Parkway West from 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m.

The funeral services will be held Friday, October 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Olive Cathedral CME 538 Doctor M.L.K Jr. Ave.




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Wake
04:00 - 07:00 PM
N.J. Ford and Sons Funeral Home
OCT
30
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Mt. Olive Cathedral CME
October 28, 2020
Coach Woodruff will be greatly missed
Velda Gates
Student
