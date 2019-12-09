|
William"Bill" H. Kuns
Bartlett - After a long illness, William (Bill) H. Kuns passed away on the evening of November 12, 2019 at Gallaway Health and Rehab in Gallaway, Tennessee. He was 79 years old.
Bill Kuns was born on May 23, 1940 in Paulding, Ohio, the son of Edward and Iris (Kuns) Wolff. Bill married Nancy M. Kuns, originally of Brunswick, Maine, in 1964 and they celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary earlier this year.
He attended Miami University in Ohio, graduating in 1962. After graduating, Bill attended the US Air Force's Officer Training School and was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in 1963. He served 25 years in the USAF, retiring at the rank of Lt. Colonel in 1988.
Bill was a recovering alcoholic, since 1987, and spent 32 years engaged in Alcoholics Anonymous (AA), where he found help and solace on his way to recovery, and in turn helped many people in the Memphis area achieve the same. In addition to his family and military service, he was most proud of his participation and fellowship within and service to AA.
He is survived by his loving wife, Nancy: his three sons and daughters-in-law, Edward and Anna Kuns of Chicago, Illinois, Joel and Tracey Kuns of Memphis, and Brian Kuns and Helena Sancho of Stockholm, Sweden; his older sisters Janice Fernow of Clearwater, Florida and Sally Harper of La Junta, Colorado; eight grandchildren Colby, Holden, David, Katie, Kamil, Emilia, Antonia and Eric; and many nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents and his older sister, Joan Burtch, of Paulding, Ohio.
Bill was an eternal optimist and jokester, who could always bring a smile to people's faces with his humor. When asked how he was doing, he would usually respond, even in his last months, "I'm overpaid in the game of life." This is how we wish to remember him.
A Memorial Service will be held on January 2nd, at 11:00 AM, at the West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making a memorial contribution or a simple donation to the .
