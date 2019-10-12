|
Willie B. Riley
Drummonds - Willie B. Riley, 83, passed away at Methodist Hospital North in Memphis, TN, on October 10, 2019. He was born on March 3, 1936 in Dalesburk, KY to Add and Ellen Mason Riley. He was Retired from the US Navy after serving 21 plus years, and was a repairman for Montgomery Ward. He is survived by two daughters; Leah Winter (Rick), Maria Riley, a son Michael Riley , sister Bertha Bridgewater and a Brother Barton Riley, three Grandchildren Megan Riley, Morgan Winter and Audrey Winter.
Family requests that Memorials be made to the Disabled Veterans.
