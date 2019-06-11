|
Willie Bland Boyd
Memphis - Willie Bland Boyd, 89 widower of the late Everlena Elam Boyd, transitioned on June 7, 2019 at his residence in Memphis, TN.
Wednesday June 12th, from 5-7 PM , the family will receive friends at St. Luke MB Church where he served as an Usher. Homegoing Services Thursday 2:00 PM at St. Luke MB Church with Viewing at 1:00 PM prior to the service. Committal Service and Interment will take place at Cotton Cemetery all Covington, TN.
He leaves to Celebrate his life nine children Cheryl Elam, Stanley Elam, Willie A. (Lillian) Boyd, Obie (Tamatha) Boyd, Paula Rankins, and Ernestine Jackson all of Memphis, TN, Quincia (Corey) McFadden, and Edwin Elam both of South Carolina and Timothy (Kimberly) Boyd of New York: Seven siblings Roberta Boyd and Burrell Boyd both of Covington, TN, Mary (Walter) Hambrick, Sarah Boyd, Lottie Boyd, and James Boyd all of Chicago, IL and Mozetta Taylor of Gary, IN, 14 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, Ocie and Mary Elizabeth Kimble Boyd, 1 son, Terry Boyd and 1 brother, Nelson Boyd precedes him in death.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 11, 2019