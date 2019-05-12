Services
Memphis Funeral Home
5599 Poplar Ave
Memphis, TN 38119
(901) 725-0100
Burial
Thursday, May 16, 2019
1:15 PM
West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery
Willie Cladius Watt Obituary
Willie Cladius Watt

Memphis - Mr. Willie Claudius Watt, 66, of Memphis, died February 18, 2019. His remains were not claimed. Mr. Watt was born April 2, 1952 and veteran of the U.S. Army.

He will be laid to rest on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at 1:15 p.m., in West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery, with military honors. The public is invited to join as we claim this veteran as our own and render honor to one whom honor is due. All services provided by Memphis Funeral Home-Poplar Chapel.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 12, 2019
