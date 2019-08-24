Services
Family Funeral Care Memphis
4925 Summer Ave
Memphis, TN 38122
(901) 761-8000
Viewing
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Resources
1939 - 2019
Willie E. Smith Obituary
Willie E. Smith

Memphis - Willie Edward Smith of Memphis, TN, born April 30, 1939 in Tunica, MS passed away on August 18, 2019 at Grace Healthcare Center of Cordova, TN. He served his country as a member of the U.S. Army Reserves from February of 1957 until February of 1965 with the 431st Transportation Company. He is survived by two brothers, Orlando Smith of Memphis, TN and James Smith of Southaven, MS; two sisters Hollie Buford and Pinkie Hans both of Memphis, TN; two daughters Donna Matthews and Sametra Smith both of Memphis, TN; One son Dwayne Smith of Memphis, TN; Several Grandchildren, Nieces and Nephews all of Memphis, TN. Viewing will be at Family Funeral Care, 4925 Summer Avenue, Memphis TN 38122, from 2:00-3:00 p.m. on August 24, 2019.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 24, 2019
 Add Videos
