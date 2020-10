Or Copy this URL to Share

Lewisville, TX - Willie Elgin Norman (Little Willie) 85 departed this life on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 in Lewisville, TX. Visitation will be Monday, October 12, 2020 from 11:00-12:30 at RS Lewis and Son Funeral Home 2944 Walnut Grove Road Memphis, TN. Interment at the West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery at 1:15 PM









