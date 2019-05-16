Services
RS Lewis & Sons Funeral Home
374 Vance Ave
Memphis, TN 38126-2010
(901) 526-3264
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Progressive MBC
394 Vance Ave.
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Progressive MBC
394 Vance Ave
View Map
Willie Lee Matthews

Memphis - Willie Lee Matthews, age 59, May 11, 2019, graduate of Carver High class 1978, Employed by US Food Service. Visitation Saturday May 18, 2019, 9am until time of Funeral 11am Progressive MBC 394 Vance Ave. Interment Elmwood Cemetery. Husband of Marene Matthews. Father of Marica R. Richardson (Jason), Monica R. Wilburn (Myron), Tiffany M. Hollis (Patrick), David Lee Matthews. Survived by one sister, one brother, seven grandchildren, one great-grandchild, other relatives and friends. R S Lewis & Sons 526 3264
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 16, 2019
