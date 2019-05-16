|
Willie Lee Matthews
Memphis - Willie Lee Matthews, age 59, May 11, 2019, graduate of Carver High class 1978, Employed by US Food Service. Visitation Saturday May 18, 2019, 9am until time of Funeral 11am Progressive MBC 394 Vance Ave. Interment Elmwood Cemetery. Husband of Marene Matthews. Father of Marica R. Richardson (Jason), Monica R. Wilburn (Myron), Tiffany M. Hollis (Patrick), David Lee Matthews. Survived by one sister, one brother, seven grandchildren, one great-grandchild, other relatives and friends. R S Lewis & Sons 526 3264
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 16, 2019