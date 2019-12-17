|
|
In Loving Memory of
Willie Lee Smith Sr.
July 4,1932 - Dec. 17, 1996
YOUR LEGACY LIVES ON! Although it's been 23 years since God called you home, you are still greatly missed each day. You will forever live in our hearts. We will always remember your loving, kind and gentle spirit. You were a great role model for us, a great Man of God, a great husband and father, a hard worker, a great provider who always made sure we had what we needed, a great friend. You were there to support us at every family event, every activity, every celebration. We could depend on you. You taught us by example. You instilled in us the importance of loving God, living righteous, loving our families and each other, and to teach our children to do the same. We are grateful for you and thank God for blessing us with such a great father.
In spite of your sickness, you fought a good fight, you trusted God and remained faithful to the end. Jesus said . . ."Be thou faithful unto the end and I will give thee a crown of life" Rev. 2:10b We thank God for your crown of life which give us blessed assurance and hope to hold on unto the end. Now we believe you are shouting and praising God along with our dear mother Ruthie Lee Smith who joined you in 2015 and your sweet daughter/our sister Gloria Jean Bell who joined you this year. Oh what a time it must be! Keep on praising God until we all meet again for we are striving to meet you there. Your prayers for us will not be in vain.
We will love you forever!
Your children: Carolyn DePriest, Melvin Smith (Phyllis), Ann Smith, Willie Smith Jr. (Karen), Calvin Smith; your grandchildren Keisha Richardson, Alex Bell (Shameika), Kimberly Smith (Cory), Justin Bell, Melvin Smith II, Calvin Smith II; great-grandchildren Chase Smith, Alexandria Bell, Kai Richardson, Melvin Smith III, Jacobi Beecher.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Dec. 17, 2019