Harrison's Memorial Chapel Inc
3320 Millbranch Rd
Memphis, TN 38116
(901) 452-7331
Willie Mae Dorsey

Willie Mae Dorsey Obituary
Willie Mae Dorsey

Willie Mae Dorsey, 73, transitioned to Heaven on January 9th. She was was a longtime resident of Orange Mound, a member of Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, and an active alumna of Melrose High School. Willie Mae lived a life of service and made a positive impact on everyone she met. She leaves 1 brother, 1 sister, 1 son, 3 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren to carry on her legacy, along with many nieces, nephews, and close family friends.

There will not be a public funeral. Instead, Willie Mae will be honored at a Celebration of Life Tribute on February 1st at the Orange Mound Community Center. In lieu of flowers, the family will collect donations at the Tribute and create a scholarship in Willie Mae's name.

Harrison's Memorial Chapel, Inc.

901-452-7331
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2020
