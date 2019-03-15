|
|
Willie Pearl Thomas
Memphis, TN
Willie Pearl Thomas, age 85, March 12, 2019, retired property management, graduate of BTW class of 1952. Visitation Monday 9am until time of Funeral 11, Centenary UMC 584 E McLemore. Interment National Cemetery. Mother of Adrian J Thomas (Sherrial). Step daughter Alfreda Lewis. God daughter Phylis Scales Grandmother of Adrian D Thomas, Ajala A Thomas, Great grandmother of Ava D Thomas and a host of other relatives and friends. R S Lewis & Sons 52
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 15, 2019