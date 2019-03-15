Services
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
9:00 AM
Centenary UMC
584 E McLemore.
Funeral
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Centenary UMC
Willie Pearl Thomas, age 85, March 12, 2019, retired property management, graduate of BTW class of 1952. Visitation Monday 9am until time of Funeral 11, Centenary UMC 584 E McLemore. Interment National Cemetery. Mother of Adrian J Thomas (Sherrial). Step daughter Alfreda Lewis. God daughter Phylis Scales Grandmother of Adrian D Thomas, Ajala A Thomas, Great grandmother of Ava D Thomas and a host of other relatives and friends. R S Lewis & Sons 52
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 15, 2019
