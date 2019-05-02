|
Mrs. Willie R. Cochran
Memphis - Mrs. Willie R. Cochran, 92 Passed quietly April 30, 2019, at Baptist Hospital East. She leaves two loving daughters, Georgia M. Cannon and Margaret R. Person whom cared for her, and a host of relatives and friends. Visitation Friday May 3, 2019, from 4 to 7 pm and Saturday May 4, 2019, from 10 to 11:45 am, Services 12 noon at New Bethel M. B. Church, 7786 Poplar Pike, Germantown, TN. 38138. Dr. Donald R. Ester Sr. Officiating. Entombment, in Memorial Park Cemetery Mausoleum, 5668 Poplar Memphis, TN 38119. Arrangements and Services entrusted to Golden Gate Funeral Home 734 Vance Avenue Memphis, TN 38126, 901-521-6767.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 2, 2019