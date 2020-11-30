1/1
Wilma Helene Turk
Wilma Helene (van Keppel) Turk of Bartlett, Tennessee, passed away at St. Francis Hospital Bartlett, as a result of COVID-19, into the arms of her Lord on the morning of November 29, 2020 at the age of 78. Wilma was born in Harvey, Illinois in 1942 to Willem and Helen (Blankenstein) van Keppel. She graduated from Long Beach Polytechnic High School in Long Beach, California in 1960 and worked as a lab assistant for Dr. Richard Nixon in Long Beach. She met her husband, Joseph Turk, at a youth fellowship at the First Baptist Church in Long Beach and married him on April 11, 1964 at the church. She faithfully followed her husband's military career (San Diego, CA, Long Beach, CA, Pearl Harbor, HI, Millington, TN, etc.) until his retirement in 1981. Wilma graduated from the Memphis Methodist Hospital School of Nursing and faithfully followed that career until her retirement in 2000. They lived in Memphis, TN from 1978 until 1995 at which time they moved to their present home in Bartlett, TN. They were active members of Bellevue Baptist Church for over 30 years. Wilma was active in the Bellevue Choir besides taking care of newborns in the church. They eventually moved their membership to Ellendale Baptist Church in Bartlett around 2008 where Wilma again was active in the choir. They were blessed with 2 children; Keith Victor Turk of Bartlett, TN and Karen Elaine Marshall of Memphis, TN. Predeceasing her in death were her father, mother and a sister; Esther (van Keppel) Kings. She is survived by her husband; Joseph and her children; Keith and Karen and a sister; Marie (Roy) Vandermeer of Marysville, TN along with many nephews and nieces. She was always proud of her Dutch heritage. Memorial services will be 11:00AM Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Ellendale Baptist Church with a visitation beginning at 10:00AM. Online condolences and memorial tributes can be made at www.MemphisFuneralHome.net






Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
