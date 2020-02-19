Services
Munford Funeral Home: Millington Chapel
7450 Raleigh Millington Rd.
Millington, TN 38053
(901) 873-0123
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Munford Funeral Home: Millington Chapel
7450 Raleigh Millington Rd.
Millington, TN 38053
Service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
Munford Funeral Home: Millington Chapel
7450 Raleigh Millington Rd.
Millington, TN 38053
Memphis - Wilma Jo Trujillo, 83, of Memphis, TN, passed away on February 18, 2020. The family will receive friends Friday (Feb 21) from 5 pm - 8 pm with a service Saturday at 10 am at the Millington Chapel. Interment to follow in Northridge Woodhaven Cemetery. Mrs. Trujillo was preceded in death by her husband, Tony A. Trujillo Sr. and a great-grandson, Brady Cobb. She is survived by her daughters, Paula (Mark) Trujillo Nuesch of Memphis, TN, Rosalie (Ron) Trujillo Wood of Millington, TN, Melody Trujillo of Pensacola, FL, Jennifer (Wade) Trujillo Williams of Senatobia, MS; sons, Tony A. Trujillo of Miami, FL and Bradley Cobb (Beth) Trujillo of Brighton, TN; nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. The family asks any memorials be made to First United Methodist Church Millington or Emmanuel United Methodist Church in Memphis.

Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2020
