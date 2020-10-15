Wilma Joy Tipler



Memphis - Wilma Joy Tipler, 83, of Memphis, TN, passed away Wednesday morning October 14, 2020. She was a member of Still Waters Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by her husband Johnny E. Tipler. She is survived by; daughter, Kay Cupples of Bartlett, TN and son, Mike (Carol) Tipler of Barton, MS, four grandchildren: Donna, Debi, Chase, Kayla, and three great grandchildren.



Services will be held at Forest Hill East on Whitten Rd. on Monday October 19, 2020. The viewing is from 12-2pm and funeral at 2 pm.









