Wilma Mabry



Memphis - Wilma Mabry was born March 15, 1934 in Coldwater, Mississippi, to the union of Charlie Williams and Joe Emma Fox. She was the 10th of eleven siblings. After relocating to Memphis, Tennessee, she accepted Christ at an early age at Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. Goosby. She served faithfully as a member of the Sanctuary Choir and a member of the Sunday School Class #18 until her health failed.



Wilma attended Hamilton High School and Henderson Business College. She was employed at Union Protective Insurance Company and was one of the first female black tellers to seek employment at Memphis Light Gas and Water where she was promoted to supervisor in the cashier department. She worked at MLGW for 25 years until her retirement.



Wilma leaves to cherish her life a devoted husband of 60 years, Charles Mabry and brother Willie H. Williams (Johnanna). Special thanks and appreciation to Ms. Gwen Thompson and Mrs. Mae C. Shaw. She also leaves one brother-in-law Leroy Wallace of Robbins, Ill; three sisters-in-law, Lydia Williams and Gwendolyn Williams of Memphis, TN, and Ruth Williams of Chattanooga, TN, along with a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.









