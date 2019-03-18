|
Wilma Wilson Murchison
Millington, TN
Wilma WilsonMurchisonWilma Wilson Murchison, 92, of Millington, TN passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019. Mrs. Murchsion was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas Murchison; son, Gregory Murchison; twin brother, Wallace Wilson; sister, Inez Johnson; brother, Clyde Wilson; sister, Martha Sue Wilson. She is survived by her daughter, Vicki Travis(Dell Ray); son, Gary Murchison; son, Russell Murchison(Lil); son, Alan Murchison; 7 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. Mrs. Murchison retired from MLGW after many years of service. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation Wednesday, March 20, 2019 from 12-1 pm with a funeral service to follow at 1:00 pm. All services and interment will be held at Northridge Woodhaven Funeral Home and Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests any memorials be made to .
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 18, 2019