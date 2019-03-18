Services
Northridge Woodhaven Funeral Home - Millington
6755 U.S. 51
Millington, TN 38053
(901) 872-3375
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Northridge Woodhaven Funeral Home - Millington
6755 U.S. 51
Millington, TN 38053
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Northridge Woodhaven Funeral Home - Millington
6755 U.S. 51
Millington, TN 38053
View Map
Wilma Wilson Murchison Obituary
Wilma Wilson Murchison

Millington, TN

Wilma WilsonMurchisonWilma Wilson Murchison, 92, of Millington, TN passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019. Mrs. Murchsion was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas Murchison; son, Gregory Murchison; twin brother, Wallace Wilson; sister, Inez Johnson; brother, Clyde Wilson; sister, Martha Sue Wilson. She is survived by her daughter, Vicki Travis(Dell Ray); son, Gary Murchison; son, Russell Murchison(Lil); son, Alan Murchison; 7 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. Mrs. Murchison retired from MLGW after many years of service. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation Wednesday, March 20, 2019 from 12-1 pm with a funeral service to follow at 1:00 pm. All services and interment will be held at Northridge Woodhaven Funeral Home and Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests any memorials be made to .
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 18, 2019
