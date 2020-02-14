|
Wilson Laminack
Arlington - Wilson Junior Laminack passed away peacefully at home in Arlington, TN on February 13, 2020 to be with his Lord at the age of 91 years. He was born to Ruth Christine Roberts and Chesley Wilson Laminack on October 6, 1928 in Edwardsville, AL. He was predeceased by his loving wife Virginia Hilton of over 25 years. He was survived by his second loving wife, Ruth Pass, of almost 45 years. He is lovingly memorialized by his two sons, Chesley (Chuck) Wilson Laminack and Mark Hilton Laminack and by his grandchildren: Rachel Owens, Chesley Laminack, Amber Baird, Anne Marie Dodd, Lauren Stewart, Kaitlyn & Devin Collenborne and Teresa Bledsoe as well as his many great-grandchildren. Wilson will be remembered for his faithfulness and his service to his church, Shrine associations, and Masons.
Visitation will be at Forest Hill Home & Memorial Park, 2440 Whitten Rd., Memphis, TN 38133 on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. with the service following at 2:00 p.m. The burial will be held at Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Pkwy., Bartlett, TN 38133 immediately following the service. If you prefer, you may send donations in lieu of flowers to the Shrine School for Handicapped Children, P.O. Box 17242, Memphis, TN 38187-0242.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020