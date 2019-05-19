|
Winford Douglas (Doug) Betterton
Memphis - 88 of Memphis died peacefully in his home April 11, 2019. He was an Air Force retiree; worked for Graham's Lighting Fixtures until he retired to enjoy fishing, visiting family, and dedicating his time to his church. He was a member of VFW Post 4916 until they dissolved and where he was a Commanding Officer. He then became a member of VFW Post 5571 in Bruce, MS. He was preceded in death by his wife, Patsy Lynn Betterton, his sisters, Barbara Pounders, Betty Sue Betterton, Dale Smith; his brother, Glen Betterton. He leaves his brother William (Bill) Oren Betterton (Shirley) of Seven Springs, NC; daughter, Carolyne L Avery (Bill) of Bartlett, TN; three sons, Gerald S. Betterton, Edward (Ken) Betterton, both of Memphis, and Dennis M.
Betterton of Portland, IN; three grandchildren, and four great-grand children.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 19, 2019