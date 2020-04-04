|
Winnie D. Tate Abbott
Ripley, MS - Winnie D. Tate Abbott, 84, resident of Ripley, passed away Friday morning, April 3, 2020 at Misssissippi Care Center in Corinth of complications from Alzheimers.
A Private Family Graveside Service was held Saturday, April 4 in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery with Bro. Jeremy Hughey officiating. A Celebration of Life Service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements were provided by The Ripley Funeral Home.
Mrs. Abbott was born to the late Turner and Georgie Roten Duncan in Tippah County. She is survived by her husband, Dale Abbott, her cousin who was like a sister, Dorothy Duncan, her children, Daphine Tate, Shelly Crank (Don), Haskell Tate (Patty) and Chip Abbott (Stacy), her grandchildren, Amanda Tate, Cody Hatcher, Stephen Crank, Donnie Crank, Andy Crank and Noah Abbott and a great grandson, Cody Michael Stumbo.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Debra Hatcher, her brothers, Herschel, N.T. and Wayne Duncan and a grandson, Daniel Crank.
Mrs. Abbott was a faithful Christian, wife and mother with a servant's heart. She will be remembered for her quick wit, and was famous for her "porch talkins" and free advice for everyone. An avid Willie Nelson fan, she loved singing, gardening, cooking and reading her Bible.
A special thank you to the staff of Mississippi Cares in Corinth for the love, support and care shown to our mother.
The family request that memorials be directed to Pleasant Hill Cemetery Fund, 61 CR 247, Tiplersville, MS 38674 or to The .
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020