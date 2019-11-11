Services
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Calvary Baptist Church
Horn Lake, MS
Service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Calvary Baptist Church
Horn Lake, MS
Wl "Dub" Gardner

Wl "Dub" Gardner Obituary
WL "Dub" Gardner

Southaven, MS - WL "Dub" Gardner, 92, passed away in Southaven, MS on November 9, 2019. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Horn Lake. In honor of his 92nd birthday he preached at Calvary for the last time. "Dub" served his country honorably in the United States Navy. Visitation will be on Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 1:00~2:00 pm with his service following at 2:00 pm at Calvary Baptist Church in Horn Lake, MS. Forest Hill Funeral Home, East 901-382-1000
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019
