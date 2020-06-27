Wylodene Walker
Wylodene Walker

Mrs. Wylodene Walker, 86, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Methodist South Hospital. She was born in Memphis, TN to Harry and Lynia Bennett. She graduated from Lemoyne Owen College and obtained her Master's degree from the University of Tennessee. She married the love of her life, Eugene Walker, and enjoyed 62 years of marital bliss until his home going. She spent over 30 years impacting and molding the minds of children as a dedicated teacher at Kingsbury, Hyde Park and Norris Elementary where she retired at the age of 62. She served as a faithful church mother at Old Nonconnah Missionary Baptist Church where she remained a devout member until her passing. Affectionately known as Aunt Tookie, Wylodene had a great love for travel, a great wit, and a sharp mind while never failing to entertain others with her keen sense of humor and joyful spirit. Wylodene is survived by a host of nieces, nephews and friends that loved her dearly. Services have been entrusted to M.J. Edwards Funeral Home on Elvis Presley Blvd. 901-332-3164. Viewing will take place June 29th from 11:00am-12:00pm (Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, there will be no public funeral service held).




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
M.J. Edwards Whitehaven Funeral chapel
5494 Elvis Presley Boulevard
Memphis, TN 38116
901-332-3164
