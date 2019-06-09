|
|
Wyndham R. Trigg IV
Memphis - Wyndham R. Trigg IV (Punchy), 65, died June 7, 2019. He was predeceased by his brother, John Thomas Trigg. He is survived by his wife, Dixie Lynn Trigg; his children, Dixie Maki (Tim) of Southaven, MS, Byrd Trigg, Charlie Trigg (Tessa); twins, Andrew and Erin Trigg; one grandson, Felix Maki; siblings, William Trigg (Rita), Anna Vanderwerken of Central Bridge, NY, David Trigg (Shelley), Mary Gilmer (Don), Carol Trigg-Smith (Ivory) of Antioch, TN; 23 nieces and nephews, and several great nieces and nephews. He was a retired employee of FedEx. Visitation will be 10 am to 11 am and services at 11 am on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Serenity Funeral Home, 1638 Sycamore View Rd., Memphis, TN 38134.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 9, 2019