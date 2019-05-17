|
|
Yee Sing "YS" Fong
Memphis - Yee Sing "YS" Fong, 83, formerly of Marianna, AR, passed away on May 14, 2019, in Memphis, TN. Left to cherish his memory are his sons, Brian Fong (Ume) of Lakeland, TN and Brent Fong of Memphis, TN; his daughters, Ling Gitter (David) of Memphis, TN and Glenna Kennon (Barry) of Southaven, MS; his seven grandchildren; and his sister, Mrs. Fred Ko. YS was preceded in death by his parents Yen Tong and Chu Shee Fong; and his wife, Shui Chun Fong. Visitation will be held at Roller-Citizens Funeral Home, 201 N Pine Street, West Memphis, AR, on Saturday, May 18, 2019, from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM, with a funeral service immediately following. Interment will be at Crittenden Memorial Park Cemetery, 2206 US-64, Marion, AR. Online condolences may be made at www.RollerFuneralHomes.com/WestMemphis.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 17, 2019